Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Open Day for all ages and ability

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club opens its doors to the public on Saturday for their third open day and is inviting everyone to join in the fun.

All ages and abilities are invited to go along to the Melton Council’s Sports Village and try their hand at tennis, whether new to the game or returning to it.

Club coaches and senior and junior members will be on hand, with the main theme of the day to have fun.

The club caters for juniors and seniors who love social tennis, but can also point to a top-drawer competitive team structure which saw the club pick up 11 Leicestershire League titles over the past two years.

Anyone interested can just go along, with all equipment supplied and only a suitable pair of trainers required.

The free sessions take place from 10am until noon for primary school age youngsters, and from 1pm to 3pm for teenagers and adults.

Refreshments will be available for all participants, and also for visitors, and there will also be a cake stall.

Town sports shop Melton Sports will provide a pop-up shop for the day, with racket deals and other tennis accessories.

* Melton Mowbray Tennis Club chalked up its first title of the season when its first mixed team topped the Loughborough Indoor League Division One for the second year running.

With wins over Ashby First and Second teams, Stoney Stanton, Charnwood, and Melton’s own second string, the team finished on 30 points ahead of runners-up Charnwood and Ashby in third.

It is another remarkable achievement by the club’s teams who now turn their attention to the upcoming summer season.

Players involved in the squad were Justin Horobin, Simon Hawthorne, Tom Rowe, Ryan Parmar, James Rowe, Sean O’Regan, Jess Gadsby, Millie May Matthew, Ellie Jenkins, Corinne Blythe, Laura McMullen and Sarah Diver.