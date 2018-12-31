Melton Mowbray Tennis Club men’s team thrash rivals to clinch league crown

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s men’s third team finished off their Winter League Division Nine campaign with a convincing win to confirm them as champions.

Visiting second-placed Desford the team were looking to follow their ladies’ second team clubmates and clinch the title in style, and they did so with a resounding 7-1 win.

Skipper Jason Wheatley teamed up with the in-form Jake Beagle and they were in sparkling form, notching a maximum four wins for the loss of just five games.

Teenager Ollie Aley, fresh from his exciting performance with the club’s first team the previous week, teamed up with Mike Roys to chalk up three wins to ensure the points and promotion.

Involved in the squad were Jake Beagle, Ollie Aley, Jason Wheatley, Mike Roys, Martin Reason, Neil Johnson, John Sturmey, Tom Dryell, Alex Horobin and Brent Horobin.

In the league’s player statistics, Jake Beagle finished top of the tree, with Jason Wheatley in second, Ollie Aley in third, and Mike Roys in eighth place.

Scores: O. Aley/M. Roys D 6-4, 4-6; W 6-3, 6-4. J. Wheatley/J. Beagle W 6-1, 6-1; W 6-2, 6-1.

* The men’s second team kept up their promotion hopes in Division Three when they travelled to Rothley and swept the home side away with a convincing 8-0 win.

Loughborough TC Firsts seem destined for the title, but Melton have pushed them all the way, and with two matches left are on course to take the runners-up spot and promotion.

Scores: S. Hawthorne/J. Sturmey W 6-4, 6-2; W 6-1, 6-1. N. Johnson/Sean O’Regan W 6-1, 6-2; W 6-2, 6-2.

* Melton’s juniors were also in action with the 14s and under boys team entertaining Stoney Stanton in their Division 5 match and running out 4-2 winners.

Adam Thornley at number one lost out in a marathon match which saw him lose 14-12 in the third set tie-break, but Joseph Atkinson levelled the match with a 7-5, 6-3 win.

Adam and Joseph then teamed up for the doubles decider and the pair were involved in another nail-biter, but this time came out tie-break winners, 10-6.

Scores: A. Thornley L 6-3, 2-6, 12-14; J. Atkinson W 7-5, 6-3; Adam and Joseph W 1-6, 6-1, 10-6.

* The club’s 12s and under boys were also in action when they entertained Carisbrooke C in Division Three and won 4-2.

Monty Adams was involved in another lengthy match before losing out 1-6, 7-5, 6-10 before Danny Kettle levelled the match with a convincing 6-0, 6-1 win.

Monty and Danny then teamed up in the deciding doubles and turned in a solid performance to run out 6-1, 6-4 winners.

Scores: M. Adams L 1-6, 7-5, 6-10; D. Kettle W 6-0, 6-1; M. Adams/D. Kettle W 6-1, 6-4.