Melton Mowbray Golf Club: Christmas competition organiser shares win

Melton Mowbray Golf Club held their traditional Christmas Competition on Sunday with 20 teams of three playing a Texas scramble format.

The whole event was organised by Chris Radford who created an exciting and testing 14-hole competition, designed to play the course in reverse order.

All players had to carry a putter and any combination of three other clubs of their choice.

The scoring was testament to the vast improvement in the weather and a course playing well despite being soft in places.

With many golfers full of the Christmas spirit, it all started as a shotgun start at around 8.30am.

The course was well thought out by Chris, with every shot having to be considered as players did not have the correct club to hit the desired distance for a second shot or play up to the green.

The results were as follows:

Chris was in the winning team with JP O’Reilly and Steve Brown who carded an excellent gross score of 48.

Dale Radford, Ray Catton and Ken Kirk scored a very creditable 52 to take second place on a countback from club professional Tony Westwood, James Denny and David Hirst.

The team in last position, and the recipients of the most prestigious prize – a box of Paxo Stuffing – was John Harvey, Alan Hodgkinson and Ian Solloway.