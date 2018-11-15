Melton kickboxing instructor wins five world championship medals

Martial arts instructor Brent Penniston was on top of the world once more as he and his Melton clubmates earned a hatful of titles at a global championships.

Penniston became world champion for the fifth successive year, while pupil Emmadee Fox was close behind by becoming a four-time world champion at the World Kickboxing and Karate Council (WKC) World Championships in Manchester.

Morgan Penniston won world gold for the third successive year EMN-181114-111040002

He claimed one of his best-ever medal hauls at the event, taking four individual golds in vets 35yrs Chinese forms, vets 42yrs forms, weapons, and continuous fighting (men’s vet 42yrs -75kg), as well as a silver in mixed weapons.

The Leicestershire and Rutland BCKA Kickboxing and Kung Fu team instructor then teamed up with Fox to win gold in team sword and silver in the chi na two-person team event, narrowly missing out on another gold to an Irish pair.

Fox earned two further silver medals in weapons forms, using sword, and continuous fighting (-65kg ladies), as well as a bronze in the ladies’ open hand Chinese soft style, just behind clubmate Harriet Harvey.

Other club seniors to prosper were Gareth Thorley, who won triple world gold in sports sword, men’s open hand Chinese soft style and continuous fighting (men’s vet 35 +85kg), and paired up with Harvey to take bronze in the Chi Na two-person team.

The Leicestershire and Rutland BCKA team EMN-181114-111010002

There was more medal success in the Penniston family with nine-year-old Morgan winning his third junior world title in creative forms, having also picked up bronze medals at boys’ open hand Chinese soft style forms, and boys’ sports sword.

Amie Fredrick narrowly missed out on a medal in her first World Championships, finishing fourth in girls’ open hand Chinese soft style, but fellow debutant Keris Hooker took silver in the class and went on to win chi na forms gold with team-mate James Macdonald.

Sport sword was a major success with Harvey, a county coach in the discipline, smashing through her category to take gold, while Libby Bottom (9) finished third in her junior age group.

Keith Bottom was also third after losing out to team-mate Thorley and Sean Parker battled his way to the final to add another world title to the team’s impressive tally.

Emmadee Fox became a four-time world champion EMN-181114-111030002

Keris and Harlee Hooker both won gold in their points fighting categories, with Harlee joining the boys’ team which won bronze in the team event show.

The following day Harlee also took second place for continuous fighting (boys under 9s) to cap Leicestershire and Rutland BCKA’s most successful year at the championships.

