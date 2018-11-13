Melton Hockey Club Firsts up to third after Westleigh win

Melton Hockey Club’s First XI moved up to third in East Midlands One after edging to their fifth win in six matches on Saturday.

After the previous weekend’s good away win last week, Melton were out to put together back-to-back wins, but had to hang on to a 3-2 win at home to Leicester Westleigh.

The Reds began at a rate of knots, pressing high up the pitch in a frantic start as the visitors struggled to keep possession.

With barely a minute on the clock, Taylor won back the ball high up the pitch and played in Sibun to smartly tuck the ball into the far corner for 1-0.

It was just the start that Melton needed, but they weren’t prepared to stop there.

Several more turnovers followed, with the home side racking up penalty corners and turning the screw on Westleigh.

Chances came and went, but eventually a Davies drive forward played in Sibun who returned the favour for Taylor to knock the ball in for his first of the day.

Westleigh eventually grew into the game, without really testing Eden.

Melton looked in control, so it was a surprise when the Reds were caught off-guard by some direct play from the visitors, leaving a Westleigh forward clear on goal to tap the ball around the keeper.

Melton were soon back onto the front foot and continued to create chances.

More penalty corners followed, eventually resulting in Taylor flicking high into the top corner for a spectacular second.

At half-time the game looked comfortable, but the home side’s frailties resurfaced.

Play became far more stretched as the game went on, with chances coming and going at both ends.

Finally, with time running out, Westleigh battled in a second goal and Melton started to creak.

The Reds had to show resilience in the closing moments, but despite a disappointing second half, they held on for a vital three points.

Melton are back on the road on Saturday, looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches against Panthers.