Melton golfer Nick shoots hole-in-one in Compton Cup

Have your say

Nick Baines enjoyed a day to remember on Saturday when he aced the par-three 16th hole at Melton Mowbray Golf Club.

The hole-in-one came during the Compton Cup a bogey competition run over six rounds for handicaps 21 and over.

James Cartwright won with a score of 1-up, with Nick Baines (1-down) taking second place on countback from Simon Snow.

It was held in conjunction with the Marsh Cup, another bogey competition where everyone plays against the standard scratch of the course.

Overall winner in a strong field of 74 competitors was Ray Catton (3-up) who pipped runner-up Sam Pollard and third-placed Gary Kitchen on countback. Twos sweep: Stephen Draisey, Tony Robinson, Keith Tomblin, Ben Turner, Anthony Halls.