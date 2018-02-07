Melton Golf Club: Snow secures Winter Putter title

Have your say

The sixth and final round of the seniors’ Winter Putter was held last week.

David Bailey won the day with 33 points, two clear of runner-up Brian Wray, with Colin Kitchen in third with 30.

Round six of the Over 70s Cup was won by David Bentley with 17 points, on countback from Richard Haines.

Don Benzie finished third with 16 points on countback from fourth-placed Denis Dayman.

The overall winner of the Winter Putter, with the aggregate of the best four scores from six rounds, was Haydn Snow, closely followed by Colin Kitchen.

Brian Wray took third spot and Don Benzie was fourth.

The Over 70s Cup was won by Tom Eadon.

Steve Goddard still leads the way in Melton Golf Club’s Autumn Trophy standings after securing a runners-up spot on Sunday.

The fourth round of the series was played as a three-ball am-am and was won by the trio of Billy Kevan, Richard Haines, and David Taylor.

Goddard and Nigel Blunt were second, and Brian Cole, Kevin Robertson and David Hirst completed the top three positions.

With two rounds left Goddard leads, but there are five others still in the running to win the overall trophy.

* Junior member James Cartwright won the men’s stableford on Saturday with a super score of 39 points.

Mike Catlin took second spot with 34 points, and Chris Shardlow’s 29 points secured third place.

* The Melton GC ladies braved the cold and wet last Wednesday to play their nine-hole three-ball yellowball stableford competition.

Julia Brown, Avis Webb and Ann Creed won with 33 points, four clear of runners-up Jean Moulds, Alison Gatward and Margaret Samways.