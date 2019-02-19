Melton Golf Club: Quartet in the clear as wind makes for testing round

Have your say

A healthy field of 21 teams turned out to compete in the popular progressive stableford competition at Melton Mowbray Golf Club on Saturday.

With everyone taking advantage of the windy, yet much milder temperatures, all of the golfers were tested on both the fairways and putting on the soft greens.

The outright winners were Martin Hall, Mick Gavani, Paul Gough and Neil Farish with a very good score of 89 points.

Runners-up David Stroud, Russell Freeman and Daryl Clater were four points back, pushing Dale Radford, Chris Radford and Richard South into third place with 84.

The two’s sweep was shared between David Stroud (5th hole), Jonathan Wade (14th), Brendon Boyce (16th), Ben Catlin (7th), and JP O’Reilly (7th).

* There was another good turnout for the Monday Morning Mingles despite the wintry conditions.

However, again some of the pairings really gelled together to provide good scoring.

Haydn and Liz Snow took the honours this week with a nett 35.8, clear of a close battle for second place.

Owen and Chris Cook took it with a nett 38.4, edging out Alan and Drina Terzza (nett 38.8).

The best fourball went to Bob Luke and Margaret Smale with Haydn and Liz Snow (nett 75.6).

* A three-ball ladies’ am-am brought out 27 golfers last Wednesday.

The continuing kind weather allowed the field to enjoy the course even in the depths of winter, with fairways still allowing the ball to roll well, but the greens proved very receptive and not easy to read.

The group of Jeanette Holland, Fay Hutton and Gay Cham won the day’s spoils on countback after carding 30 points, pushing the trio of Pat Barnes, Sandie Hudson and Bettyne Norton into second place.

Most stayed for lunch and a rules presentation and quiz in the afternoon, given by the lady captain, Nancy Denny.

This included a recap on the top 20 most important changes to the R and A rules, introduced in January, as well as testing the ladies’ overall knowledge of the rules.