Melton Golf Club: Pork Pie Open produces tightest of leaderboards

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Golf Club hosted one of its biggest tournaments of the summer on Sunday when the 23rd Pork Pie Open took place.

The annual event, sponsored by Dickinson and Morris, attracted a field of 220 golfers who came from far and wide.

Melton GC vice-captain Gerry Stephens received the nearest-the-pin prize for the par-three fifth EMN-181206-122916002

Melton’s greens staff were out early that morning preparing the course for the prestigious event and competitors found it in superb condition.

The ladies, meanwhile, worked hard in both the clubhouse and halfway house to look after the vast numbers, and also took on the starter’s role on the first tee and explained the competition rules.

The fine weather set the scene for some excellent golf and the outcome was very close for the winning 10 pairs, with only two points separating them all.

There was a home winner as Danny Raven teamed up with Scraptoft’s Tom Westbury to take the top prize with 43 points, on countback from Melton pair Brendan Boyce and John Webb.

South Chesterfield GC pair Pike and Carter completed the top three a point further back.

Prize giving followed speeches by Melton GC captain Glenn Price and Stephen Hallam, of Dickinson and Morris.

Results: 1 Danny Raven (Melton)/Tom Westbury (Scraptoft) 43pts OCB (golf bags), 2 Brendon Boyce/John Webb (Melton) 43pts (wedges), 3 G. Pike/M. Carter (South Chesterfield) 42pts OCB (golf shoes), 4 Colin Kitchen/Gary Kitchen (Melton) 42pts OCB (hampers), 5 K. Briggs/C. Briggs (Lingdale) 42pts OCB (putters), 6 Geoff Townsend/Ian Townsend (Melton) 42pts OCB (golf overshirt), 7 M. Farrow/C. Vose (Melton) 42pts (golf shirt), 8 Bev Blake/Andy Blunt (Melton) 41pts OCB (Srixon balls), 9 A. Kind/G. Chauhan (Beedles Lake) 41pts OCB (Stilton cheese), 10 G. Bruce (Woollaton Park)/B. Cooper (Belton Woods) 41pts OCB (hunt cake).

Nearest-the-pin: (5th) Gerry Stephens (Melton) Ping shirt; (7th) Jack Marr (Priors Hall) umbrella; (14th) Rob Newton (Trent Lock) umbrella; (16th) James Hadley (Beedles Lake) umbrella. Nearest the Pork Pie on the 1st: Mike Quarterman (large pork pie). Longest drive (11th): Tom Westbury (Scraptoft).

* A field of 28 Seniors turned out to play in the Silver Plate Trophy last week.

The outcome was a well-deserved win by David Bentley with 36 points, two ahead of runner-up Ken Longbottom.

The trophy will be handed out at the Seniors Presentation night later in the year.