Melton Golf Club: Ladies’ county hopes come unstuck at Market Harborough

Melton Mowbray Golf Club’s involvement in the Ladies’ County Foursomes came to an end after a disappointing loss to Market Harborough.

On a very warm evening, a four-woman ladies team headed down to Market Harborough who had the advantage of the home draw.

The undulating Harborough course provided a stern test, made tougher by fast greens, with cambers, breaks and slopes on every putting surface, and punishing rough.

Leah Radford and Nancy Denny fought hard to turn around an early deficit and managed ti clinch a superb 1-up win on the 18th hole.

But Julia Brown and Sue Hitchman were unable to overcome their opponents, despite some solid putting, and lost 4-down, giving Harborough the overall aggregate, 3-up.

* The Melton GC ladies took part in the Dorothy Nall Competition over two days, with Wednesday the main day and the previous Saturday the alternate.

More than 20 golfers took part and although scoring was not high, several played to their handicap potential.

Lady captain Sandie Normanton took the honours on Saturday with a nett 76, but Barbara Hamston overtook the score four days later with a nett 74 to win.

She was closely followed by Jean Moulds who continued her good start to the season with a nett 75.

The Ludlow Bowl stableford is next up for the ladies’ section.