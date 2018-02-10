Martial arts students set for world test after British Open gold rush

Have your say

Leicestershire BCKA martial arts head coach Brent Penniston and his team returned from the WKC British Open with an impressive array of medals.

A total of 11 Melton club members travelled up to Manchester for the event, which also doubled as qualifiers for the World Championships, and they won a staggering 11 gold medals.

They also picked up eight silvers and five bronze medals in an action-packed day, with the tournament starting at 10am and not finishing until 8.45pm,

Libby and Keith Bottom, Morgan and Logan Penniston, Gareth Thorley, Sean Parker, Emmadee Fox and Harriet Harvey were all entered into the newly-formed sports sword category.

The high-energy, fast-paced sport saw competitors fight it out to see who could score the most points within an allotted time.

All of the Melton students who entered this took medal positions to qualify for the world championships in October.

They also had students competing in points and continuous fighting, kung fu forms and traditional weapons classes.

Emmadee Fox won three gold medals and a bronze, Brent claimed two gold medals and sons Logan and Morgan won a gold and two bronze, and a gold medal respectively.

Charlotte Davies picked up three silver medals, Harriett Harvey took a gold and two silver, and Libby Bottom also won a silver.

There was double gold for Gareth Thorley along with a silver, while Sean Parker won a gold and bronze, and Keith Bottom and Amie Frederick secured a silver and bronze respectively.

Brent, a four-time world champion, said: “My students showed real spirit and are a credit to themselves and our sport.

“They all showed true respect and good grace while competing, and to the officials and other competitors.”

* To train in kickboxing, kung fu or one of their exercise classes, call Brent on 07968 577373 or email bcka@outlook.com