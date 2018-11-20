Lake View Fishery: Barlow pips Haywood to claim final berth

Have your say

Neil Barlow fought out a battle royal with Steve Haywood to top last Wednesday’s Autumn/Winter qualifier.

The pair finished 35lb clear of the rest of the pack, but it was Barlow who edged it with the week’s best match weight of 96lb, caught from peg 15 on canal.

He will be joined in the March final by Pete Taylor who topped Saturday’s qualifier with 54lb 4oz from peg 22 on lagoon, finishing comfortably clear of runner-up Andy Searle.

Daz Sly finished third, but had the consolation of a £70 golden peg bonus for taking top weight on serpent.

Tony Blackwell took a close-fought Sunday Open with just three pounds separating the top three.

Fishing marina peg 12, he took 36lb to pip Tony Ryan by a few ounces.

Latest results (top five) –

Middy Adrenaline Baits Autumn/Winter Qualifier Match 21: 1 Neil Barlow (Sutherland News) 96lb 13oz (canal peg 15), 2 Steve Haywood (Middy) 91lb 6oz (canal 13), 3 Brian Greenbury (Coopers Tackle) 56lb 4oz (canal 3), 4 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 52lb 2oz (canal 26), 5 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 45lb 12oz (canal 23).

Middy Adrenaline Baits Autumn/Winter Qualifier Match 22: 1 Pete Taylor 54lb 4oz (lagoon peg 22), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 42lb 4oz (lagoon 19), 3 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 38lb 8oz (serpent golden peg 18), 4 Dave White (LVS) 37lb 2oz (lagoon 10), 5 Mick Beckhurst (Precision-Spark Sports) 33lb 12oz (serpent 12).

Sunday Open: 1 Tony Blackwell (LVS) 36lb 1oz (marina peg 12), 2 Tony Ryan 35lb 8oz (marina 20), 3 Bronson Arme (LVS) 33lb 8oz (marina 17), 4 Steve Haywood (Middy) 23lb 12oz (marina 2), 5 John Baker (LVS) 19lb 8oz (marina 5).