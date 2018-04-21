Hose club opens its door as new season nears

Have your say

Wth the new outdoor season of bowls approaching, Belvoir Vale Bowls Club are holding their Open Day on Saturday from 2.30pm.

Everyone is welcome whatever your age or experience.

All equipment is provided, but flat shoes must be worn.

The club is based off Mount Pleasant Lane, in Hose, at the far end of the playing field at the rear of Hose village hall, next to the tennis courts.

For further information, visit www.belvoirvalebowlsclub.org.uk

Or contact Lawrie Pugh on (01664) 812592 or email lcpugh@talktalk.net