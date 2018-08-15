Hamilton Tennis Club: Favourites claim tournament win

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club’s mixed handicap tournament was contested last weekend by 16 couples under a blazing sun.

The group rounds saw some close, entertaining matches with the four group winners going through to the semi-finals.

Patrick Belcher and Jan Jackson fought out a very close semi-final against Graham Hall and Trish Barber, with Patrick and Jan just winning by five games to three.

The other semi saw favourites Joe Jackson and Suzan Galloway defeat Stuart Posnett and Nicky Herbert 5-1.

Joe and Suzan clinched the handicap title in sparkling form with a 5-1 win over Patrick and Jan.

* There were assorted results on the league scene.

The first mixed team of Penny Hallam/Joe Jackson, Mike Crane/Tracy White, and Doug Hacking/Margaret Roskell scored a very comfortable 9-0 victory over Birstall Watermead.

Watermead look likely to be relegated so maintaining Hamilton’s position in Group 4B.

* The fourth mixed team of Jan Jackson and Nathan Morgans, Nikki Newman and Patrick Whenham-Bossy, and Nicky Herbert with Graham Brown lost 8-1 to Stoney Stanton.

Nicky and Graham won one set, while Jan and Nathan went close in another two.

* The men’s veterans first team of Steve Thompson and Barrie Farnsworth, and Steve Plaistow with Edwin Shufflebotham lost 7-1 to Carisbrooke A.

They look doomed to relegation despite the consolation set by Steve and Barrie.

The second team of Steve Plaistow and Joe Cunningham, and Graham Brown with Patrick Whenham-Bossy lost 6-2 to Wigston, with one set from each pair.