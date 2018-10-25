Farrell’s fine catch sees him in first

Have your say

Dave Farrell’s fine catch of 65lbs was enough to win Lakeview Vets’ match last Wednesday.

Mick Atherton must have thought he had taken the golden peg when he caught fish from the off from peg 13 on stream.

With the majority of anglers struggling to catch his weight of 53lbs was well ahead.

However when Farrell on peg 20 came to the scales he was the eventual winner with 65lbs, leaving Atherton wondering if he could have done any better.

Third on the lake was Roger Holmes from peg 18 with a final weight of 36lbs.

On river it was the two end pegs that came in with the top weights for the lake.

Keith Daws was last to weigh in from peg 20 but his 52lbs was enough.

Second on the lake from peg 1 was Cliff Adcock with 44lbs.

Third and the other section winner was Paul Hickman form peg 6 with 36lbs.

Only Stream was used for Saturday’s match and it was peg 13 that produced yet again with Roger Holmes finishing top using corn across to the island finishing with 48lbs.

Steve Fletcher was second, using pellet across on peg 3 with 30lbs.

Third was Steve Beckhurst with 26lbs and fourth was Farrell with 23lbs.

Paul Clifton finished as the winner when Asfordby and Melton Society of Anglers staged their latest match at the weekend.

Drawn on peg 21, Clifton finished mainly with maggot on the pole for a mixed bag weighing in at 15lb 6oz.

Mick West, on peg 5, took second with a mainly carp weight for 9lb using pellet.

Pete Wade finished third with 8lb 1oz from peg 1, while Mick Davies took fourth from 9 with 7lb 4oz.

Junior member Chris Randall has been selected for the upcoming trials for the England junior squad, as he looks to progress to the national team.

South Witham Angling Club are staging a Fur & Feather match on Sunday, November 11.

Anglers who wish to take part need to contact Vicky at HTS Fishing in Oakham as soon as possible so the club can plan the prizes.