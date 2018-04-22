Autumn leaves victor Steve smiling

The Autumn Trophy at Melton Mowbray Golf Club was brought to a conclusion in one fewer round that in previous years.

Normally played over six rounds, with the best four rounds counting towards the oveall result, it was decided, because of the wet weather, to present the trophy to the leader after the completion of five rounds, with 10 points awarded to the first placed player in each round, nine to the second and so on. Winner was Steve Goddard, pictured right, receiving the trophy from club captain Glenn Price.

Steve achieved a very creditable 38 points out of a possible 40 to top the leaderboard.