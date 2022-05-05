Mogg and Beagle at the doubles

Celebrating with the trophy.

Nine couples turned out with the first round lining up three couples in three groups with coach Ryan Parmar organising.

At the end of the first group stage Wayne and Jake came through as winners of group one despite a tight drawn match with George Simpson and Kevin Knowles, who were to finish second with Mark Ashman and Chris Donaghie in third.

Group two saw Stuart Mullard and Liam Morrison top the group ahead of Andy Stevens and James Creagan with Craig Tracy and Thanee in third spot.

Group three saw Tom Dryell and Jonathan Little at the top ahead of Steve Thompson and Mark Twittey and Dave Owen and Jarred Durrance.

The final stage saw the winners of each group paired together, the three runner-ups and the three number three’s in each group.

In group three Craig and Thanee topped it to take seventh spot ahead of Mark and Chris and David and Jarrod.

Group two saw Kevin and George take fourth place ahead of Andy and James and Steve and Mark.

In the top group Wayne and Jake notched a 3-2 win over Tom Dryell and Jon Little in a tight match and clinched a 2-2 draw with Stuart Mullard and Liam Morrison to take the trophy with Tom and Jon finishing as runners-up and Stuart and Liam took third spot.