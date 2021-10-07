Mixed thirds secure survival

The Mixed thirds.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s third Mixed team came up trumps when they turned the Division 5A league upside down with a last-ditch win over visiting opponents Leicestershire C.

Starting the day in relegation position the Melton side really performed well to snatch a 5-4 win.

The match was balancing on a knife edge at 4-4.

Teenager Liam Morrison and partner Beth Lowe kept their nerve to ensure the win after a last gasp tie break success.

Liam and Beth collected two wins along with Stuart Mullard and Jess Simpkin.

Richard Baxter and Jenny Golland notched one important win.

The victory propelled Melton up into third place in the group and ensured their place in the division for 2022.