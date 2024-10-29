With the first week of Winter League matches finally getting underway despite the inclement weather Melton Mowbray Tennis Clubs senior teams had a mixed bag of results.

The Men’s first team travelled to Newtown Linford for their Division 1B fixture and returned with a 4-4 draw.

Ryan Parmar teamed up with Jack Ellis and the pair gelled well to collect a maximum four wins.

Youngster Harrison Culpan, free from his County duties stepped in to partner Ettienne Ellis and, despite a spirited effort, they were unable to snatch a set.

The Men’s second team entertained Westfields in their Division 2A match and they came out on top following a 5-3 win.

Second pairing of Tom Ursell and Theo paved the way with three wins out of four and first couple of skipper Justin Horobin and Jimmi Cox collected two sets before Jimmi was hampered by an old injury.

The Men’s third team travelled to Blaby Victoria for their Division 5A fixture and went down by a 5-3 scoreline with first couple of Craig Tracey and Mark Ashman notching the club's three wins. New pairing of Barry Gill and Peter Lovegrove put up a good show, losing out in a tie break plus three other tight sets.

The Ladies first team travelled to Carisbrooke A for a Premier Division fixture and proved too strong for the young home players and ran out comfortable 8-0 winners, losing just five games between the two pairs.

The Ladies second team travelled to Rothley for their Division 1B fixture and went down 5-3 with Jess Simpkin partnering Sarah Rowe, who has been out of action since becoming a mother, and the pair weighed in with two sets.

Skipper Carol Gilchrist teamed up with Laura Fretwell and the pair battled hard to take a set and lost out in another 7-5 set.

Hamilton Tennis Club annual championships continued with the ladies doubles final.

Defending champions Penny Hallam and Emily Harrison were again in top form and beat Sue Harrison and Margaret Roskell 6-1, 6-2. In the mixed doubles final a hard fought match with many deuces saw Penny Hallam and Kris Kutor retain their title, beating Sue Harrison and Ciaran Boylan 6-3, 6-1.