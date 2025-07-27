Mixed results for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club as summer season reaches climax

MMTC NCL Regional Team

With the current summer doubles season reaching its sharp end, Melton Mowbray Tennis Club teams had a mixed bag of results to make the final weeks an exciting prospect.

The Men’s first team played their final group match in the NCL Regional league and although they went down by an 8-4 defeat to visitors Oadby Granville 1, they had done enough to secure their place in the division for 2026. With wins over Notts teams West Bridgeford and Lady Bay, a draw with Lutterworth and losses against Oadby and Ashby 1 Melton finished in fourth place with Oadby topping the league and Boston going down.

Skipper Ryan Parmar was delighted with the team which was represented by team mates, Niral Nana, Liam Wright. Jake Beagle, Harrison Culpan & Alex Freestone against Oadby Granville.

The Ladies first team entertained Carisbrooke A in their Premiership fixture and ran out comfortable winners with an 8-1 score line.

First couple of Sarah Wright and Laura Cooper and second pairing of skipper Charlie Griffin and Sarah Rowe collected maximum three wins and third pair of Jess Rowe and Ellie Sorksky weighed in with two wins to ensure the team will keep in the top half of the Division.

The Ladies second team kept up their remarkable transformation and travelled to Oadby 3 for their Div 3A fixture and returned with the points following a 7-2 win. This win not only cements their position in the league but now well and truly put them in the title race with the top teams all losing ground in recent weeks.

First pairing of Beth Lowe and Danielle Wells led the way with a maximum and second pair of Jess Simpkin and Olivia Stewart-Hillard and third pair of Laura Fretwell and Sarah Medcalf weighed in with two wins apiece.

The Men’s seconds travelled to Westfields 1 for their Div 4B fixture and went down by a 6-3 score with all the Melton pairs notching a single win.

The team are still looking to secure their place in the division for next season so are hoping all injuries clear up quickly for a tough run in.

The Men’s Vets entertained Stoney Stanton 3 in their Div 2A fixture and went down by a 7-1 score with first pairing of Steve Thompson and Craig Tracey notching the single win.

The Ladies Vets suffered their first defeat when they travelled to Oadby Granville 2 for their Div 3B fixture and went down by a 7-1 score.