Mixed results for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club

MMTC LADIES 2ND TEAM

After a second week of hectic activity on the courts, Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s senior teams recorded a mixed bag of results.

The Ladies second team got their Div 3A campaign off to a cracking start with a resounding 8-1 win over visiting Charnwood 4 at their Sports Village courts.

Their was a warm welcome for Beth Lowe, back onto the courts following the birth of her baby and it proved to be a successful return , partnering Laura Fretwell to collect a three set maximum.

Jess Simpkin at number two pairing teamed up with Olivia Stewart Hillard to also weigh in withCla superb maximum and skipper Carol Gilchrist partnered youngster Abi Hickling collected a vital two wins to complete a super start to their season.

B.LOWE & LAURA FRETWELL Won 8-5Won 8-3 Won 8-5

J.SIMPKIN & 0.STEWART HILLARD Won 8-0Won 8-4 Won 8-4

C.GILCHRIST & A.HICKLING Won 8-4Won 8-5 Lost 3-8

The Ladies first team were hit by late work commitments and injuries when they travelled for a tough fixture at Ashby Castle 1 and despite having only two pairs they were unlucky to go down by a close 4-5 defeat.

Ladies and County Captain Charlie Griffin teamed up with winter skipper

Jess Rowe at number one pair and they were in superb form in notching their three wins. Second pairing of Ellie Sorksky and Sarah Rowe won a single rubber 8-4 before just losing out in a close fought tie break with the teams locked at four all.

C.GRIFFIN & J.ROWE Won 8-0Won 8-6 Won8-5

E.SORKSKY & S.ROWE Won 8-4Lost 7-8 Lost4-8

The Men’s first team entertained Market Harborough 1 for their second match in Div 2 and skipper Ryan Parmar was delighted with his team who notched a crushing 9-0 win to follow up their opening day win a week earlier.

Ben Simpkin teamed up with Niral Nana at number one pairing and they dropped just six games in their three wins.

Skipper Ryan partnered Ollie Aley at number two and matched their team mates by also losing just six games in their maximum.

The result was made a little more encouraging when Club stalwart James Rowe teamed up with fourteen year old Harrison Culpan at number three and they also collected all three wins and losing just twelve games.

B.SIMPKIN & N.NANA Won 8-3Won 8-2 Won 8-1

R.PARMAR & O.ALEY Won8-3 Won 8-1 Won8-2

J.ROWE & H.CULPAN Won8.4 Won 8-4 Won 8-4

The Men’s second team, also hit by injuries and unavailability for their first Div 4B fixture struggled to find their form and went down by a 2-7 scoreline to visiting Ashby Castle 4 with first couple of Jimmi Cox and Fabrizio Ortu and second pairing of Andy Stevens and Dan Belcher notching a solitary win each.

J.COX & F.ORTU Won 8-4Lost 5-8 Lost4-8

D.BELCHER & A.STEVENS Won8-7 Lost 3-8Lost 4-8

L.MORRISON & M.ASHMAN Lost 2-8Lost 2-8 Lost5-8