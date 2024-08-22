Mixed results for Hamilton Tennis Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hamilton Tennis Club's mixed teams have different results as they approach the end of their summer season

Both teams have had a mixture of results and player availability. The 1st mixed team recently beat Houghton 1 by 6 sets to 3.

Kris Kutor and Penny Hallam lead the team winning all their three sets, Emily and Will Harrison won two sets and Sue Harrison and Ciaran Boylan won 1 set.

The 2nd mixed team beat Syston Northfields 3 by 5 sets to 4 in a very close match. Margaret Heggs and Tim Smith and Margaret and Edwin Shufflebotham won two sets each while Dee Adams and Bruce Baxter chipped in with a vital set to clinch victory.