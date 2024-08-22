Mixed results for Hamilton Tennis Club
Hamilton Tennis Club's mixed teams have different results as they approach the end of their summer season
Both teams have had a mixture of results and player availability. The 1st mixed team recently beat Houghton 1 by 6 sets to 3.
Kris Kutor and Penny Hallam lead the team winning all their three sets, Emily and Will Harrison won two sets and Sue Harrison and Ciaran Boylan won 1 set.
The 2nd mixed team beat Syston Northfields 3 by 5 sets to 4 in a very close match. Margaret Heggs and Tim Smith and Margaret and Edwin Shufflebotham won two sets each while Dee Adams and Bruce Baxter chipped in with a vital set to clinch victory.
