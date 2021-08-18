Mixed Firsts make it two wins from two for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club

Tennis news. Photo: Getty Images

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Mixed First team made it two wins from two when they travelled to early Division One pacesetters Oadby Granville and returned with the points following a 6-3 win.

Skipper and county player Charlie Griffin teamed up with Tom Rowe at first pairing and they paved the way with a convincing maximum three wins.

Club coach and county player Ryan Parmar teamed up with Ellie Jenkins at second pair and they weighed in with two wins with Tom Ellis and Sarah Rowe notching a single win to round off a superb result.

Results: C. Griffin & T. Rowe 8-6, 8-3, 8-1; E. Jenkins & R. Parmar 4-8, 8-3, 8-2; S. Diver & T. Ellis 5-8, 3-8, 8-5.

The Mixed Second team found the going a bit tougher when they travelled to Ashby Castle and went down by an 8-1 scoreline in their Division Two match.

Captain Justin Horobin teamed up with Ellie Jenkins to notch the club’s solitary win.

Results: E. Jenkins & J. Horobin 5-8, 6-8, 8-5; K. Stratford & S. O’Regan 2-8, 3-8, 1-8; J. Simpson & N. Johnson 2-8, 2-8, 4-8.

The Mixed Third team also started their Division 5A campaign with a defeat when they entertained a strong Oakham team and went down by an 8-1 scoreline.

Jake Beagle and Kim Stratford notched the team’s only win and figured in two close rubbers.