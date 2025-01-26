Kairo Edwards-John scored and missed a penalty on an eventful afternoon for Melton Town FC

Melton Town came from behind to stop the awful run of nine defeats in a row after drawing 1-1 with Skegness Town.

It started so well with Melton continuing where they left off 3 days earlier by dominating the early proceedings.

The first effort came in the 7th minute when Fura tried a long range shot which Fritton palming the ball around his post.

Against the run of play and Skegness should have been ahead when a long throw-in fell to Raynak-Mistry unmarked in the 6 yard box but his turn and shot was saved by Harrison.

Melton Town finally ended their long losing run after a home draw with Skegness

The game started to even itself out as the visitors enjoyed abit more possession.

Molyneaux went down the side line before dinking the ball into Jones whose volley went inches over the bar.

Then right on half time Molyneaux again beat the defence for speed before smashing in an effort which shaved the crossbar.

The second half was a slow burner with very few chances.

Fura hit one from distance which never troubled the keeper and Radford did the same for the visitors.

Then on the hour the visitors took the lead. Molyneaux out wide again beat everyone for pace before finding King unmarked in the area left with just a tap in.

Melton pressed hard to find an equaliser which came in the 77th minute.

A quick break saw Munakanda with a run down the middle before his shot deflected into the path of Edwards-John who smashed the ball under the keeper.

Melton were now on the front foot and 3 minutes later Munakanda centred a cross to Fura who skipped into the area and was tripped for a penalty.

Unfortunately the keeper guessed the right way for Edwards-Johns spot kick saving to his right.

The last kick of the match saw a throw-in to Wakley who found Fura on the edge of the 6 yard box with a volley which skimmed the bar.

A draw was probably a fair result but the search for a win feels like it’s just around the corner.

The effort was unquestionable with a lot of new players still getting to know each other.

Another home game on Saturday when Melton welcome Gresley Rovers.