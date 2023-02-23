Melton Vixens U14s

Moments into the game, Melton opened the scoring with an unconverted try with Chloe A running the ball down the wing.

A short while later Notts Casuals crossed from a scrum after a few missed tackles by Melton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Casuals attacked once again from the restart, running the length of the pitch to score another unconverted try.

Melton hit back through Chloe S, who drove through tackles for an unconverted score.

Twice more in the first half, the Melton girls made breaks leading to tries, one of which was converted by Skyla after hitting the bar.

As the first half came to a close, however, Casuals scored after a good break with Melton players failing to catch them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second half opened with Notts Casuals crossing for an unconverted try on the wing.

Unfortunately, Melton missed a few more tackles which led to another unconverted try by the opposition.

Casuals scored three more times despite Melton’s defensive efforts but, fortunately for Melton, none of these were converted.

There was to be a dramatic ending though as Vixens came back into it when Lucy scored after a long drive and Skyla converted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victory was sealed when Carly scored twice with one converted by Lucy to make the final score 41-40 to Melton.

A special mention goes to Ashleigh and Alice who both played their first matches.