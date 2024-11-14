Melton Towns third defeat of the season sees them losing 2~1 at home to Heanor Town.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was supposed to be a game where a win would put Melton up to third in the league and still in touch with the leaders. Instead it turned out to be a disappointing night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Manship started with a very attacking first eleven and that’s how they started the match. Harry Wakefield outmuscled Brown before a powerful effort which was deflected wide. A minute later and a cross into the box found Beaver unmarked but his great header was well saved by Roberts. The visitors first chance came in the 8th minute when a cross was dummied by Markelic and saw King running onto it before letting fly with a shot which needed a quick reaction from Harrison.

Melton should have broken the deadlock in the 17th minute when Harrisons long clearance was headed on by Wakefield to King who touched the ball to Calver and his effort shaved the far post. Mikkel found King in the 6 yard box with a lovely cross but the keeper prevented a certain goal. Heanors Wieztort had time to tee up a shot which had Harrison tipping the ball over the bar. Then on the half hour Melton took the lead. A quick break saw the ball at the feet of Edwards-John who dinked inside Booth-Davis before planting the ball into the far corner of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heanor replied with some pressure and a mad scramble in the Melton box saw a Jordan shot headed off the line by Beaver before a second go saw Khalis Gore blocking on the line. Heanor came out in the second half with a more positive attitude and were on the front foot. Their reward was an equaliser in the 53rd minute when Jordan beat MEltons defence for pace before finding Seale 3 yards out who made no mistake.

On the hour Edwards-John had a run to the edge of the area where he cut inside Brown before letting fly with a rasping shot which had Roberts at full stretch to touch the ball past the post. Heanor took the lead in the 73rd minute when the visitors mounted a counter attack that saw King playing a superb ball into Wieztort whose turn and shot beat Harrison for pace.

The visitors then frustrated Melton with their game management seeing the game out and taking all 3 points. Melton should have been out of sight with their excellent first half display but credit to Heanor they came out in the second half and dominated the game taking their chances well.