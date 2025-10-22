Melton Town's second half capitulation leads to third defeat in a row.

A 4-0 defeat on Saturday followed by a 4-1 defeat four days later has Melton Town in disarray.

It didn’t start well. In only the 5th minute and a ball to Odunaiya out wide saw him come in off the wing and find O’Connell in the box with a great pass, he took his time and fired in a low shot that found the bottom corner of the net to give the hosts the lead.

The hosts nearly doubled their lead in the 11th minute when Keaton August went on a run from the centre circle and saw his shot go just over the bar. Then in the 15th minute Melton's keeper went down injured and had to be replaced with their winger Tom Wakley.

In the 19th minute August played a long cross to the far post where O’Connell volleyed the ball which smashed against the crossbar. Then against the run of play Melton were given a lifeline. Furas corner resulted in a mad scramble in the Belper area with the ball finally falling to Munakandafa who tapped the ball in from three yards out.

Belper continued to press. Odunaiya had a low shot which took a deflection and needed Wakley to make a reaction save. Another chance for Belper saw a deep cross cleared as far as Francis whose half volley needed a good save. Then right on half time and Calver turned Eccleshall and go clear on goal but he scuffed his attempt which went wide.

The first attack in the second half saw the hosts reclaim their lead. A long throw-in found Bryant unmarked and he placed his header past Wakley. Minutes later and Odunaiya beat the Melton offside trap but managed to fire over the bar.

Odunaiya was at it again when he got into a tussle with Calver and broke free only to find Wakley had closed down the gap and saved his shot with his feet. Then in the 54th minute a Belper corner found Jay Bruce unmarked at the back post and he nodded the ball into the net.

Belper put the game to bed in the 69th minute when a free kick was played down the line and a diagonal cross found O’Connell unmarked in the middle of the box and he volleyed the ball past Wakley to make it four.

Belper continued to dominate. A corner had Rohilla’s shot saved and the first to the rebound was Steadman whose shot needed another save from Wakley.

The final act of the game saw a quick break for Belper with 5 on 3 and Francis eventually having a clear sight of goal but his half volley went inches over the bar.

It’s worrying times for Melton who got well beaten by a team just one point above them in the league. They are leaking soft goals and not creating anything up front.

It’s back to the same ground on Saturday as they face the landlords Eastwood.