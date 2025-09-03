Melton Town's problems mount after another defeat

Bad week for Melton manager Tom Manship.

Two defeats in four days have left Melton Town in the bottom four of the UCL Premier North.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their worries increased on Tuesday night with a 1-0 defeat at Harrowby following a 2-1 defeat at home to Hucknall Town on Saturday.

Harrowby should have taken the lead with their first attack when Allcock played a one-two on the edge of the area which sent him clear on goal only for Harrison to save with his feet.

The early exchanges were all by the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allcock had another great chance when Kirby played a ball into him in the box and he found himself unmarked, but he skied his effort.

Melton’s first effort came in the 17th minute when a long diagonal ball found Kalis Gore, whose first touch saw him chip the keeper only for the ball to be cleared off the line.

Harrowby had a free kick midway through the first half which was floated to the far post for Reek to volley inches over the bar.

Yenibertiz then had a free header which went just over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 38th minute a United free kick was cleared only as far as Chester, whose half volley needed a diving save from Harrison.

Then right on half-time a ball behind the Melton defence saw Allcock go clear, but his low shot went the wrong side of the post.

The second half was much of the same with Harrowby making all the chances.

Yeniberitz should have done better when he found himself unmarked from a free kick only to send the ball just over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then in the 70th minute some miscommunication in defence saw Harrison play the ball to Hurst, who had his back to the action. Allcock pounced onto the loose ball but pulled his shot wide.

Three minutes later Harrowby took a deserved lead when a corner was cleared back to the taker, who whipped the ball back in for an unmarked Momah to head into an open net.

Smith then had an attempted volley which shaved the post.

The final attack of the match saw a Hurst free-kick from the edge of the area go inches over the bar.

This was a poor quality match which Harrowby should have won by three or four goals.

So it’s back to the drawing book for Melton, who are starting to look like a bottom four team.

Thankfully it’s League Cup action for them next with a trip to Eastwood on Saturday.