Melton Town win showdown with unbeaten rivals Newark & Sherwood away from home

Melton Town and Newark & Sherwood – the only two unbeaten teams left in the UCL Premier North – went head to head on Bank Holiday Monday with Melton coming out 3-1 away winners, writes Sam Ellis.

That made it six wins in a row and they now have a historic FA Cup game at home on Saturday hoping to become giant killers when they play Hednesford Town.

It took seven minutes on Monday before any chance was carved out when Edwards-John turned his defender inside and out before hitting a low shot which Woolley saved easily.

Three injuries in the first half to Melton players meant the team were reshuffled a number of times, causing a lack of flow and the hosts took full advantage of the situation.

Ryan Calver - final goal for Melton on Monday.

In the 12th minute a Newark & Sherwood corner found Fearon free to head in from six yards out.

The hosts almost doubled their lead on the half-hour when Jarvis drove to the by-line before playing in Campbell, who hit a first time shot which needed Alexander to save.

The same combination minutes later saw Jarvis slip the ball through to Campbell, whose shot went across the goal and missed the far post by inches.

Then in the 33rd minute and against the run of play Beaver, from deep in his own half, played a long ball which Walker failed to deal with as Edwards-John stole the ball and rounded the keeper before tucking the ball home for an unlikely equaliser.

White played a ball into Campbell on the edge of the Melton area before letting fly with a powerful shot which went just over.

Melton started the second half in more control of the game and took the lead in the 49th minute when Edwards-John had a run into the box before seeing his shot blocked.

The resulting corner went to the far end where Mulvaney touched the ball to Fearon, who hit a sweet shot which gave the keeper no chance.

It was nearly three when a Hurst cross was flicked on by Fearon only for Calver to volley the ball just wide.

King had an effort from a tight angle which needed a good save from Woolley.

Then on 70 minutes an Alexander clearance fell to White, who from 30 yards out tested the Melton keeper, who pulled off a great save.

Wilson also had a hard shot from the edge of the area which had the Melton keeper scrambling to palm the ball away.

Melton finally put the game to bed with six minutes left when a Brailsford throw-in was then sent to the edge of the box where Fearon touched the ball onto Calver, who hit a low shot which found the far corner of the net.

Melton’s injuries in the first half meant they had to dig in but they improved in the second half to dominate the game and make it six wins in a row.