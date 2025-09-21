Melton Town win five goal thriller with nine men against Clay Cross Town

Kalis Gore- headed onto the roof of the net for Melton.

Melton Town played the last 10 minutes with just nine nine men but held firm to record their second win in four days after beating Clay Cross Town 3-2 in the UCL Premier North on Saturday.

Clay Cross were on the front foot from the kick off and in the fifth minute Goodson found himself unmarked in the Melton area, but his first time shot went inches wide of the post.

Melton settled quickly into the game and in the 18th minute their first attack saw a quick break with Munakandafa making a run from the halfway line before finding Sankey-Mensah, who drove towards the box before slotting the ball into the far corner of the goal.

From the kick-off, Kalis Gorewon a 50/50 in the corner and ran along the by-line and from a tight angle saw his shot shave the far post.

Halfway through the first half a quick throw-in saw Clegg turn the Melton defender before shooting and needing Harrison to make a great save.

Then a minute later it was 2~0 as Clay Cross keeper Frestle tried to dribble out of his area only for Yaegan Gore to tackle him and slot into an open net.

The visitors upped their game in search of a way back into the match and got their just desserts in the 37th minute when a corner went to the back of the six yard box and was met by Taylor, who headed the ball back across the goal and it looped inside the far upright.

Just before the break another Clay Cross corner saw Goodson’s effort cleared to Homer, whose header needed a good save.

On the hour a quick throw had Burke heading onto Yaegan who found his brother Kalis, but his header looped onto the top of the net.

The hosts restored their two-goal lead in the 64th minute with a fantastic team goal which saw Munakandafa play a long diagonal to Kalis Gore on the wing.

He beat three defenders before finding Munakandafa on the edge of the box and he smashed it into the top corner.

Then on 71 minutes Goodson raced into the Melton box and was adjudged to have been brought down by Harrison and Williams tucked the penalty away.

Then on the 80th minute what Melton felt was a 50/50 tackle was surprisingly considered a red card offence and Sackey-Mensah was sent off.

Melton's players objected and Munakandafa was sent to the sin bin.

The 10 men had to defend with their lives as Clegg put a low shot the wrong side of the post and a minute later the same player had an effort from six yards out which flew over the bar.

A Clay Cross corner saw Gregory’s shot well saved and the rebound fell to Clegg who again saw his shot well saved too.

Fletcher also had an effort palmed around the post.

The final action of the game then saw Taylor sent off for a second yellow card offence.

Melton were the better side for 70 minutes of this game but the penalty and then going down to nine men certainly tested their defence which held strong.

Two wins in four days have seen Melton go from the relegation zone up into the top half of the table albeit having played a couple of games more than everyone else but the signs are good for the rest of the season ahead of Saturday’s trip to third-placed Boston Town.

The Reds have been drawn at home Retford United in the FA Vase First Round,the tie to be played on Saturday, 18th October.