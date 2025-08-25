Melton Town thrash Deeping Rangers

Melton on their way to victory over Deping Rangers on Monday.

Melton Town dominated from start to finish in a 5-1 win against Deeping Rangers to continue their improving form in the UCL Premier North on Bank Holiday Monday.

In the first minute Calver went across the box before finding Hurst, whose first time effort went inches wide.

But 14 minutes in and the dominance proved fruitful. The ball was played into Munakandafa on the edge of the area where he cut inside Baker before ghosting into the box and firing a low shot into bottom far corner.

Halfway through the half and Wakley passed a great ball behind the visitors’ defence to Burke, who went clear on goal but never quite got hold of the ball and ended up with a soft shot which was easily saved.

On the half hour Burke had an effort from distance which went just wide.

Deeping's first real chance came in the 34th minute when Burton-Jones stole the ball off the Melton defence and took a couple of touches before skying his shot.

Instead, Melton went straight up the other end and doubled their lead.

A quick attack with some beautiful one touch football had the ball at Burke’s feet on the edge of the area. He touched it sideways for Hurst to smash it high into the net.

Deeping responded immediately when a corner was met on the half volley by Randall which was blocked on the line only for Henderson to tap in the rebound.

The second half started with Melton on top and Munakandafa made a great run along the edge of the box before letting fly with a powerful shot which smashed the crossbar.

On 52 minutes Melton restored their two goal lead when the ball was won back in the final third and was played wide to Calver. His shot was deflected back to the midfielder, who played in Fura one touch and he smashed the ball into the top corner of the net.

Ten minutes later and it was 4-1.

Burke went on a drive towards the Rangers box and his low shot was cleared off the line only for Munakandafa to pick up the loose ball and run across the edge of the area before planting the ball into the bottom corner.

Barnes dummied the Melton defender before having an effort from 20 yards out that went inches wide of the near post.

On 74 minutes a ball behind the visitors’ defence sent King clear on goal, but Foulger came out quick to close the forward down and made a great save.

The game ended as a contest in the 78th minute when a throw-in found King, who played a one-two before finding Baker, who planted a low shot under the keeper. Melton dominated from start to finish and all 16 players played their part.

Melton’s squad are starting to gel together and are looking towards the top end of the table rather than a relegation battle.

They welcome Hucknall Town on Saturday to The Signright Stadium.