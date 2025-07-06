Melton Town start their pre-season friendly with a convincing win

Melton Town got their pre-season underway with a 6-0 win.

Fans were surprised to see Bugbrooke St Michael take to the pitch for Melton Town's first pre-season friendly.

It was an honest if not funny mistake made by Tom Manship. He'd rung his friend to arrange a pre-season friendly which was agreed. Only that his friend was the manager of Cogenhoe Utd last season and unknown to Tom had moved to Bugbrooke St Michael during the close season to become their manager.

Both teams were in the UCL Premier South so there was no difference in standard, with Melton going on to win 6-0

Melton had a couple of trialists and debutants but their starting line-up consisted of 10 players that finished last season.

Melton were dominant from the start and Edwards-John scored a screamer from out wide into the top corner and Wakely had a tap in after a keeper error to put the Reds two up in 8 minutes. Debutant Andre Williams had a tap in at the back post from a corner to make it 3 halfway through the first half. Then on half-time Williams went across the box before being tripped up with Edwards-john put the penalty away.

Tom made a few changes in the second half to give some trialists a run but the dominance continued. King scored in the 71st minute after a great Munakandafa cut back from the by-line and the 6th goal came with 12 minutes to go when Munakandafa was tripped in the area. He brushed himself down before slotting the penalty away. A great opening result with the team looking confident and the new faces fitting in well.