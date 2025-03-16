Melton Town slump to their biggest defeat of the season

Kairo Edwards-John won a penalty for Melton Town.

Hucknall Town did the double over Melton with an impressive performance during a 6-1 win.

Melton had the first chance of the match within the first 60 seconds when Yaegan Gore found himself free in the 6 yard box but Jeffery was alert to the danger to make a great save. Towle had an effort from distance for the visitors which Alley had covered.

The warning signs came in the 5th minute when a ball was sent into the Melton area and a Wells flick on found Towle whose volley went inches over. Then in the 12th minute the visitors took the lead when a diagonal ball found Towle at the back post and his volley found the bottom corner.

A neat back heel from Hulley caught the hosts defence napping and a quick shot from Tefera needed the Melton keeper to be alert. Hucknall should have been two up in the 22nd minute when their corner went to the far post and was nodded back to Towle 3 yards out but a point blank save prevented a certain goal. Edwards-John started to get into the game and on the half hour he beat Rowe for pace before hitting a shot from a tight angle which needed a good save from Jeffery.

Minutes later and Edwards-John beat Rowe again for pace before being hacked down, the ref pointed to the spot. Khalis Gore stuck the resulting penalty into the right corner. Right on half time and Wells wins a ball on the edge of the area before Fura tackled the ball back only to then lose it again to Wells who slotted past Alley to give Hucknall the lead.

Hucknall increased their lead minutes into the second half when a loose ball falls to Parkes 20 yards out and he smashed it into the bottom corner. The next attack saw the visitors get their fourth when a ball into the Melton area was not cleared and Towle pounced onto the loose ball to plant it past Alley.

72 minutes in and Ashurst went on a mazzy run into the Melton box and a lucky deflection fell back to him before his low shot was palmed around the post by Alley. Minutes later and a one two on the edge of the area between Ashurst and Lamb and Lamb hit a beautiful shot which found the top corner of the net. Deep into injury time and Ashurst made a run into the area before being tripped up.

The resulting penalty saw Towle get his hat-trick and Hucknall finish 6~1 winners. Hucknall were simply too good for Melton today. Melton drop into the bottom half of the table as it becomes worryingly just 2 wins in 17 matches. Melton visit Ashby Ivanhoe next week hoping that they can find some form before the end of the season.