Melton Town remain unbeaten in the UCL Premier Division North after a dominant display against Deepi

Melton Town won 4-1 on Wednesday night against bottom of the league Deeping Rangers, extending their unbeaten league record, writes Kieran Lefeuvre.

Within the first 10 minutes, Town took the lead thanks to a goal from new signing Wakefield, who wriggled his way past the Ranger’s defence and drilled the ball into the bottom right corner.

In the 17th minute, Tinkler found himself in acres of space after a corner, giving the visitors their first opportunity, but Town goalkeeper Bill Harrison remarkably made two saves to keep his efforts out.

The game started to open for Town after Fura played a brilliant cross, finding Carr back post, but he was unable to put the ball in the net. Then, there was another opportunity from a corner that found King's head, but Key, the Ranger's goalkeeper, got a strong hand to the ball.

Melton Town won 4-1 on Wednesday night against bottom of the league Deeping Rangers.

It didn't take long for Town to extend their lead as a quick counter attack down the right hand side saw Wakefield cut inside and set up Calver, who calmly placed the ball in the bottom left corner.

A quarter of the way through the second half, the visitors forward, Lockie, was one-on-one with the keeper and appeared to have been taken out in the box, resulting in a penalty, which Moreman took and tucked into the bottom right corner despite Harrison's frustration after getting a hand to the ball.

Town replied within seconds of the restart, Fura switched the ball to Calver, who played an in swinging cross that found Yaegan Gore at the back post, tapping the ball home to restore Town’s two goal lead.

Calver secured the victory for Town in the 90th minute with a solo run down the left side and slotting the ball near post with the ball deflecting off the opposition’s goalkeeper and falling into the back of the net.

Melton Town climb up to 3rd place in the league with 2 games in hand behind leaders Lincoln United.

Town have a scheduled fixture against Lincoln United this month (Saturday 28th September) at Sign Right Park. (ko 3pm)

Rob Peet, Assistant Manager, spoke after the game:

“Another pleasing night, good victory, 3 points, disappointing not to keep a clean sheet, but that’s how it goes – positive night all round.

“We knew that was going to be a challenge tonight, we knew we had to stand up to the battle, stand up to the long ball and I think we did that very well particularly through the 90 minutes.

“We enjoy winning and want to just keep ticking those wins off.

“Big game this weekend, we want to go far in the vase, we want to get into the final and represent Melton at Wembley.

“Every game we are going to play is big, but these ones just have a little bit more”.

Melton Town will host Clipstone Fc on Saturday 21st September at Sign Right Park (LE13 1DR) in the FA Vase 2nd Qualifying Round. (ko 3pm).