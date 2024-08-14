Melton Town put five past Gresley Rovers away from home
Melton’s first attack produced their first goal when a Fura corner was met by the incoming Beaver with a powerful header giving Wood no chance.
The visitors dominated possession and in the 18th minute a long ball to Edwards-John saw him run into the box before seeing his shot blocked on the line, it fell to Norcross who slammed it into the roof of the net to double the lead.
On the half hour Norcross Norcross played around the Gresley midfield before having an effort from distance which went inches over the bar.
The hosts first shot on target came in the 41st minute with a long ball over the top of the Town defence and Sleigh went clear before Harrison came out quick to smoother the ball.
The second half started much like the first with a goal for the visitors.
Norcross sent a diagonal ball to Edwards-John who checked inside and out of Okuonghae before sending a curling shot into the top corner of the net.
Soon after it was 4-0 when Edwards-John slipped in Norcross who went clear on goal before slotting the ball into the bottom corner of the goal.
On the hour a ball behind the defence found Norcross clear but his low shot was well saved and his follow up shot was blocked on the line.
Gresley started to dominate possession and came close in the 68th minute when a throw-in caused a scramble in the Melton area and Robinson hit a sweet shot which needed a good save from Harrison.
Melton beat the Gresley offside trap and Hayes went wide of the keeper only to see his shot miss the far post by inches.
The hosts got their deserved goal in the 78th minute when Hunniford had an effort from 35 yards out which caught Harrison flat footed on the line as it crept past. Melton responded well and in the 83rd minute Brailsford from the touchline played a great ball to King who went clear on goal and lobbed the keeper to make it 5-1.
Into injury time and King went to the touchline before trying his luck from a tight angle which saw the ball going across the goal-line.
This was Melton’s best performance of the season so far and makes it three wins in a row.
They now try to make history on Saturday when they visit Goole in The FA Cup with a place in the 1st Qualifying Round awaiting the winners.
