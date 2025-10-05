Melton Town narrowly beaten by Sherwood Colliery

Melton Town were beaten by high-flying Sherwood Colliery

A goal just before half time was the difference between the sides as Melton Town lost 1-0 at home to Sherwood Colliery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High winds meant that this game wasn’t going to be a pretty affair. 4 minutes in and Bartley went on a run down the wing beating Lobley for pace before sending in a low cross which was deflected around the post. The resulting corner was cleared only as far as Hurst whose shot caught the wind and hit the crossbar.

Melton continued to make the chances and in the 13th minute a good Melton move saw Hurst eventually make a run into the box before sending in a curling shot that shaved the upright. A Fura freekick again caught the wind and was touched onto the crossbar by Sherwood's keeper. It was halfway through the first half before the visitors had their first shot on target when Knights powerful effort was hit straight at Harrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then with their second chance just before halftime Sherwood went on a quick break which saw Ingram go clear on goal before passing inside to York who smashed the ball into an open net. They almost doubled their lead in added time when a shot from the left side of the box had Harrison at full stretch to palm the ball away.

The first action of the second half had Williams going clear on the left before trying his luck from a tight angle which had Sherwoods Pierrepont pulling off a great save. 50th minute and Knight bundled a Melton defender off the ball and went clear on goal only for Harrison to save with his foot. The game became very scrappy as the wind took hold.

Pearce had an effort from distance which went just wide and with 10 minutes to go a ball over the top of the Melton defence saw Ingram go clear on goal only for Harrison to make a good save.

This was a game of few clear cut chances but Melton matched promotion chasing Sherwood all over the field with both defences playing well especially with the weather conditions. Melton are looking better with each gamer and I’m sure the results will start to come. The welcome the seasiders Skegness next Saturday looking to move up the table.