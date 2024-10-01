Melton Town manager Tom Manship praises his team’s efforts after 1-1 draw against Lincoln United.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Melton Town boss Tom Manship praised his side after their 1-1 draw with UCL Premirr North table-toppers Lincoln United at Sign Right Park on Saturday.

Kairo Edwards-John rescued Melton a point through a 25-yard shot finding the top right corner of the goal.

Melton Town now sit sixth with a game in hand while the visitors dropped to second.

Manship was satisfied with the draw and praised the players' response to last Wednesday's loss at Sleaford.

Melton Town celebrate their equaliser on Saturday.

“It was a reaction, that was the minimum required from the group,” he said.

“I thought every man that set foot onto the pitch gave 100 per cent.

“The result in the end was deserved and that was a fair reflection of the game if I’m being honest.

“Now we haven’t got a game Wednesday it'll give us chance to train, and we haven’t been able to work on anything for quite a while now.”

Will Norcross got Town's first opportunity of the match when he got past the Lincoln defence, but hit his effort over the bar.

The visitors had a chance to go ahead early on in the game.

Elliot Dye drove down the by-line and pulled the ball back to Matthews, who lost balance and couldn't finish.

Rhys Brailsford had a half-volley from range, but his shot went over the bar for a goal kick.

After Matthews fouled Manship off the ball, there was a pause in play and some discussion between the referee and linesmen, but the officials only issued a yellow card to the Whites’ No.9.

Five minutes before half-time, Dye got in behind the Town defence and slotted the ball around Bill Harrison to give United the lead.

And just before the break, Rhys Brailsford made a vital block that prevented Scott Mathews from doubling the visitors' lead.

The ball then rolled out to Henry Moore, whose long-range effort was easily saved by Harrison.

Ryan Calver almost levelled the game shortly after the restart, curling a shot towards the back post that appeared to be going in, but Jack Steggies tipped it over.

Early in the second half, the Lincoln keeper was kept busy. Brailsford played Wakefield through, giving Harry Wakefield a chance, but the keeper stopped the shot.

Town were creating loads of chances hoping to level the game, but none of their efforts causing the United defence any threat.

However, Melton were finally level after a quick run on the left side of the pitch by substitute Kairo Edwards John, who then fired a rocket shot into the top right corner of the goal.

Immediately after the restart, Leo Priestley had a chance to restore the visitors’ lead after smashing the ball into the top left corner of the crossbar.

Henry Moore had a great opportunity to score for United from a corner, but his shot flew over the crossbar.

Harrison then made a great save to tip the ball over the bar and kept Town level stopping Paul Grimes' long-range attempt.

Keenan King went past two players and was through on goal, giving Town the opportunity to win all three points, but the linesmen flagged for offside.

Next up for Town is a home game this Saturday against Retford in the UCL Knockout Cup (3pm).