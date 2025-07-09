Melton Town make it two wins out of two in their pre-season friendlies

Melton Town made it successive wins in pre-season.

The second game in four days saw Melton run out 3-0 winners against Leicester St Andrews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match started at a fast pace with both teams getting physical and making chances. Both defences held firm before the break.

The second half saw Tom Manship bring on a few more trialists and Melton started to take command of the game. The deadlock was broken on the hour when Pearson went clear through on goal and slotted past the keeper. 15 minutes later and Munakandafa was tripped in the area and Khalis Gore stepped up to put the penalty away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then with two minutes to go Melton put the game to bed when a corner went to the back post and Pearson's header hit the bar and rebounded to Munakandafa to tap in.

This was probably a flattering scoreline in a match that was far tighter but a good run out all the same. The new trialists looked like they fitted in well. Holwell are next up on Friday night.