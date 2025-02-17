Melton Town make it two wins out of three as they start to find their form again

An early Kairo Edwards-John goal was the only difference as Melton Town beat Belper United 1-0.

Melton started on the front foot and in the 4th minute Calver tried his luck from the halfway line chipping the keeper but went wide of the post.

Then in the eighth minute a Melton freekick found Edwards-John who turned and went on a run towards the Belper box, he played a neat one two with Munakandafa and smashed the ball low into the far corner of the net. The visitors first chance came from a freekick which was played into the box which was cleared as far as Bruce whose volley skimmed the upright.

The game became an end to end affair. In the 20th minute a Belper quick freekick saw King catch the defence asleep, he cut inside before firing in a low shot through a crowded penalty area needing Harrison to make a good save. Belper nearly found their equaliser on the half hour when Eccles had a shot from distance which smacked the crossbar, King was first to the rebound but his shot was saved by Harrison only for it to rebound back to him 3 yards out but his second effort hit the keeper whilst he was lying prone on the ground.

Two minutes later and the hosts should have gone 2 up. Hayes made a dazzling run into the box before being tackled by the keeper, Hayes was first to the deflected ball and his shot went inches wide of the far post. Just before the break and Edwards-John toyed with Brailsford before playing in Calver and from the edge of the area he tried a low shot which went just wide. The second half continued with the end to end theme. Bruce went through the midfield before playing in King only for his effort to be well saved by Harrison.

Belper should have pulled a goal back in the 66th minute when a deep cross found Bruce unmarked 3 yards out but his header went into the ground and over the bar. Keenan King beat Brailsford for pace before having a powerful shot from a tight angle which needed Fryatt to palm the ball around the post. Minutes later and Wakley went clear on goal only for his low shot to beat the keeper and post.

The visitors last chance came 5 minutes from the end when a throw-in found King unmarked on the penalty spot but he could only shoot into Harrisons midriff. Melton edged this game on chances and were defensively brilliant so they still keep a faint hope of play-offs but probably need a good run of wins. They visit the league leaders next Saturday hoping to cause an upset.