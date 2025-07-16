Melton Town make it four unbeaten in pre-season after Bedworth draw

Melton Town extend their unbeaten run with a 0-0 friendly draw against Bedworth.

Melton and Bedworth United fought a hard match with both defences coming out winners following a 0-0 draw

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melton came up against higher league opposition for the first time in pre-season but the match was even through-out.

Bedworth were physical in the first half and early on put Harrison to the test with a couple of long distance chances but Melton grew into the half and started to carve open the visitors defence especially Munakandfadas runs down the touchline and his links with Pearson. The second half saw both teams going end to end with Melton making the better chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match was heading a 0-0 draw until the final minute when a Bedworth player drove into the box and looked like he was bundled over. The penalty appeals were waved away and the game ended in a stalemate. A good match to watch and a excellent run out for both teams ahead of the season.