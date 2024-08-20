Melton Town make club history as they march on in FA Cup after win at Goole

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Melton Town made club history on Saturday by progressing to the FA Cup First Qualifying Round for the first time with a 3-2 win away to Goole AFC on Saturday.

Their reward is a home tie with Hednesford Town of Northern Premier League Division One on Saturday, 31st August.

That will be an historic day for the team as this will be their first ever appearance in the Qualifying Rounds of the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goole put up a spirited effort on Saturday in a game that Melton dominated without really playing their best football in a typical cup game.

Melton boss Tom Manship - FA Cup run continues.

Edwards-John had the first effort in the game with a speculative shot from distance which didn’t trouble the keeper.

Then Goole’s first chance in the fifth minute came from a free kick, which was floated into the box where Greasley’s header had to be tipped onto the bar by Harrison.

The resulting corner from Grant was whipped in and a glancing header from Greasley found the far corner of the goal to open up the scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Fura free kick found Beaver unmarked in the box, but his header went inches wide of the post.

In the 21st minute the hosts should have doubled their lead when a cross into the area found Thompson unmarked, his half volley requiring a diving save from Harrison to prevent a goal.

With five minutes to half-time Norcross played a nice ball to Calver, whose low shot smacked the post.

Goole went up the other end and Thompson went clear on goal only for Harrison to come out quickly and smother the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But minutes later Edwards-John made a run to the by-line before pulling the ball back to King, who slotted it past Wilton for the equaliser.

In injury-time Melton then took the lead when a quick free kick caught the defence asleep and Edwards-John slipped the ball under the keeper.

Melton were on the front foot straight after the break and some great interplay saw King have a shot which brought about a great save from Wilton.

A Fura corner found Beaver free in the box and his header shaved the crossbar while Fura himself had an effort from distance which went just over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game became scrappy for a while with neither side taking control.

Edwards-John drove through the centre of the defence before some great defending prevented a certain goal.

Aliyu had a go from distance for the hosts which went well wide of the post. Then in the 90th minute Norcross played a ball behind the Goole defence and King turned and hammered a shot into the far corner of the net to make it 3-1.

But six minutes into injury time a mistake by the Melton defence saw Flanagan jumping onto the loose ball and floating in a shot which found the top corner to make it 3-2.

Before the next round Town have to go to Ingles in the FA Vase on Saturday.