Melton Town lose their second game of the season after costly red card

It's been a worrying start to the season for Melton Town.

It’s worryingly two defeats out of two for Metlon Town after they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Gresley Rovers in an error filled game.

The hosts came close in their first attack with a ball played behind the Melton defence and Barker producing a shot which needed a diving save from Alley.

Gresley should really have been one up in the 15th minute when a defensive slip let in Cooper who went clear on goal but skied his effort.

Then in the 25th minute a ball over the top of the Melton defence saw Barker go clear on goal before Bartley got his legs tangled with the forward and saw the ref brandish a red card.

Barker was at it again when he went on a dazzling run along the edge of the area before seeing his curling shot bounce off the top of the bar.

The second saw the hosts pile on the pressure. A diagonal cross found Cooper unmarked in the 6 yard box but his header could only find Alley. Then in the 49th minute and against the run of play Wakley went on a run and played a great pass to Munakandafa who dummied Aycock twice before slotting past the keeper. Gresley equalised in the 58th minute when a ball down the line saw Alley come out of his box to clear the ball but instead it bobbled off his foot and Sam Ball pounced on the loose ball and slotted into the open net.

Half way through the second half and the hosts went ahead. Barker drove into the area before his low shot cause a mad scramble on the goal line and Aycock picked up the loose ball to slot it into an open net.

Barker had an effort from distance which needed a diving save from Alley. With 15 minutes to go Melton should have equalised when a long ball to Munakandafa saw him play along the byline before sending the ball across the goal line to the unmarked Wakley but he managed to miss the ball. This was a poor game to watch with both sides struggling to keep possession.

Melton going down to 10 men so early in the game didn’t help matters but it is worrying times for the Reds. A welcome break in the FA Cup on Saturday when they visit Bottesford Town.