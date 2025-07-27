Melton Town lose their opening game of the season for first time in eight years.

It was a disappointing start to the season for Melton Town.

Five wins and a draw in pre-season were not converted into a win with Melton losing their season opener 3-0 at home to Kimberley

Melton were the first out of the traps nearly taking the lead in the fourth minute when Munakandafa drove into the box before cutting in and firing in a shot which was cleared off the line.

The very next attack saw Munakandafa coming off the wing with the ball and having a low shot which shaved the far post.

Kimberley replied a minute later when Ryder had an effort from the corner of the area which hit the post. The match became a stalemate with both midfields dominating. On the half hour mark a mad scramble in the Melton box was cleared out only as far as Partridge whose effort flew across the goal line.

A minute into the second half and Munakandafa played a lovely ball behind the defence where Calver went one on one with the keeper but Smith was able to get a hand on the ball to send it wide. 52 minutes in and Kalis beat Sandhu for pace and crossing the ball to King unmarked in the six yard box but his header could only find the keeper.

Just before the hour and the visitors broke the deadlock when Lambert had an effort from distant parried away by Alley but only as far as Ryder who tapped into an open net. On the hour and the Melton defence were caught napping and Timpson pounced on the ball and needed a finger tip save from Alley. A minute later and it was 2-0 when a misplaced pass found Peters who made a short pass to Lambert who slotted past Alley.

Fombad was brought on as a sub to make his debut and his first touch needed Smith to savew down low. The game was put to bed on the 75th minute when another defensive misplaced pass found Ryder who slotted past the Melton keeper. Hurst ahd a half volley which went inches over the bar and deep into injury time Wakley had a shot which needed a good save.

An even first half with both teams playing some good football but the second half was all Kimberley's as Melton's defence made some uncharacteristic errors. Melton have an away trip to Gresley on Tuesday to make amends followed by an FA Cup trip to Scunthorpe to play Bottesford Town.