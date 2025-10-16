Melton Town knocked out of the County Cup

Melton Town's County Cup dream is over for another year.

Melton Town are out of the County Cup after GNG Oadby Town came back from an early set back to seal a 2-1 win.

The first chance of the game fell to the hosts in the 10th minute when a freekick was sent into the box where Hussain had a free header which he sent wide of the post. Meltons first attack lead to the opening goal.

Hayes went on a run through the midfield before finding Williams who in turn sent the ball wide to Munakandafa, he beat Anbhavne for pace and was tripped as he entered the area. The penalty was dispatched by Kalis Gore sending the keeper the wrong way. It took just 6 minutes for Oabdy to get back on level terms when Melton lost the ball in the middle of the park and Singh played the ball through to Mendez who went clear on goal and slotted neatly past Alley.

On the half hour another through ball saw Nngli beat the offside trap and go one on one with Alley but he never quite got control of the ball as the keeper came out and collected easily. Apetorghor made a quick run along the edge of the area beating 3 Melton defenders before curling in a shot which shaved the upright. Melton should have gone into the break in the lead with two clear cut chances.

The first saw Manship playing a ball behind Oadbys defence and Williams went clear on goal, he rounded the keeper but his tap in was deflected wide. The resulting corner found Danso unmarked in the 6 yard box but his header went wide of the post. Then the last bit action saw a Melton free-kick go to the far edge of the box where Bartley hit a shot which found Williams in front of goal but his effort went over the bar. GNG started the better in the second half. Mendez had a run beating several Melton defenders but his off balance shot went inches over the bar.

Then in the 51st minute Hussain outmuscled the Melton midfielder before finding Apetorghor who smashed the ball past Alley. The match became a slog as neither side really produced any clear cut chances. Melton were reduced to 10 men towards the end of the match when Fura was sin binned which effectively ended any hope of an equaliser.

Both teams used their whole squad in this match and whilst the effort was there the quality was missing. Melton have their chance to win one cup match this season when they host Retford United on Saturday in The FA Vase 1st Round.