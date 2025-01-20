Melton Town humiliated by bottom of the table Kimberley MW to make it eight defeats in a row

Melton Town have now lost eight games in a row

Melton Town were looking to get their first win in 2 months with a visit to rock bottom Kimberley who had just two wins all seasons.

Town started on the front foot and their first attack saw Wakley drive towards the area and play a one two with Hayes with a great back heel but Wakleys shot went wide. 7 minutes in and White had a dazzling run into the area before hitting the side netting from a tight angle.

It took 25 minutes before the hosts had their first chance and it was close. Johnson had made a run into the box before a rasping shot which had Harrison at full stretch to palm the ball away, Mundell was first to the rebound and smacked the post with a powerful shot.

On the half hour and a Melton corner was cleared out to Hurst whose pass found Wakling unmarked, his close range shot was deflected over the bar. Mundell went on a run down the right side of the box before sending it low across the area where Partridge was unmarked but he could only find the hands of Harrison with the whole goal available.

Then right on half time Mundell had a cross cum shot which needed Harrison to tip over the crossbar. The second half saw neither side getting hold of the game in a scruffy period of football. Edwards-John was brought on and immediately had an impact when a corner found him at the back of the box, he played in Calver whose low effort had Alsopp scrambling to touch around the post.

Edwards-John ducked inside Peters before letting fly from 20 yards out and again Alsopp had to be at full stretch to touch around the post. Then a sucker punch with 5 minutes to go when Tuck received the ball 25 yards out and his low shot went through the defence and found the bottom corner of the net. The home crowd celebrations were enhanced in the final minute when Raphael went down the wing and cut into the area only to be crudely chopped down, penalty. Coyle hit a good penalty which Harrison saved but Coyle was first to the rebound to slam it into the net. Where do Melton go from here? This was a bad defeat with both sides looking poor. Meltons new look squad will need to gel quickly if they are to change their fortunes and have 3 home matches in a row with the league leaders next on Wednesday.