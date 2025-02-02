Melton Town finally end winless run after beating Gresley Rovers

Melton Town won for the first time since November after beating Gresley Rovers 3-2.

Meltons road finally brought their long painful losing streak to an end with a hard fought 3-2 victory over Gresley Rovers.

It was made even sweeter after the visitors had taken the lead after just 53 seconds.

A ball down the middle saw a slip in defence and Dunkley pounced onto the loose ball and planted the ball into the bottom corner. Melton responded well and Hayes received the ball 25 yards out before driving into the box and letting fly with a rasping shot that went just wide of the upright.

A corner followed which Fura floated into the area to the unmarked Chapman whose header went the wrong side of the upright. 8 minutes in and Dunkley beat the defence for pace and from a very tight angle saw his low shot hit the outside of the post.

Then half way through the first half and Melton got their deserved equaliser. A Fura corner was cleared only as far as Gore who made a great pass to Edwards-John, his half volley hit the post and rebounded out to the oncoming Munakandafa who made no mistake from 4 yards out. A long ball over the top found Munakandafa and Gresleys keeper challenging for the ball and a last ditch clearance off the line.

On the half hour, Thatcher beat Sackey-Mensah to the ball to go clean through on goal only for Harrison to close the angle quickly and smoother the ball. Hunniford had an effort from distance for the visitors which required a good save. 34 minutes in and Melton should have taken the lead when a quick break saw a Hayes shot parried away by Ceesay only for the ball to fall to Edwards-John who couldn’t keep his shot down.

Sankey-Mensah had a dazzling run down the wing going past 2 defenders before his low effort shaved the far post. Meltons dominance was eventually rewarded in the 39th minute when the ball went out to Hayes on the touchline, he danced into the area before his low shot was saved by Ceesay only for Hayes to be first to the loose ball and plant the ball into the net. Right on half-time and an Edwards-John free-kick was tipped over the bar.

30 seconds into the second half and Edwards-John saw his looping shot being tipped over the bar. On the hour and Yaegan Gore played a ball behind the defence to Wakley whose volley was well saved. Hunniford had another effort from distance which needed an alert Harrison to prevent the equaliser.

Then deep into injury time and Melton got their third, the visitors defence never reacted to a simple pass which went loose so Wakley pounced and from the by-line used the outside of his boot to curl a shot into the net. Meltons then went to sleep as Cooper went clear and hit the post before Lansdowne followed up with a low shot into an open net. This was an entertaining match which Melton deservedly won and a much needed 3 points and a first win since November. They now have a tough run of matches against the top 6 teams starting with a trip to Boston on Saturday.