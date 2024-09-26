Melton Town face first league defeat of the season.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Melton Town's unbeaten start in the United Counties League Premier Division North came to an end after losing 1-0 to Sleaford Town on Wednesday night.

Sleaford took all three points thanks to Joe Smith's first-half goal.

The defeat ended Melton's unbeaten league start. (6 victories, 2 draws)

It was a frustrating night for Melton after losing their unbeaten record in the league with joint player-coach Rob Peet describing the Reds performance as "well off it."

“Disappointing defeat and we didn’t turn up in the first half,” he said. “Much better reaction second half. We pushed and tried everything to get the goal, but credit to their goalkeeper who made some outstanding saves to keep a clean sheet.

“Games in hand and we have to just go and win those games. React to this game, turn it around and go again Saturday.

Kairo Edwards-John started the game quickly, putting himself in a good position to score. Fitton, the Sleaford Town goalkeeper, made a fantastic save to deflect the shot over the crossbar.

Edwards-John came close a few minutes later, beating two men and sending a shot towards the bottom left corner of the goal, but it was easily saved.

Syme Mulvaney had a long-range attempt that narrowly missed the mark.

Despite Melton's dominance early in the contest, Sleaford took the lead in the 20th minute with a Joe Smith goal after Tyrell Shannon-Lewis found him wide open in the box and Smith neatly tucked the ball through Bill Harrison's legs.

Melton had a few chances, but none posed a big threat to the Greens.

Melton trailed 1-0 at halftime, prompting manager Tom Manship to make two attacking changes. Kane Auld was replaced by Will Norcross, and Edwards-John by Keenan King.

Melton could have levelled the game when Harry Wakefield's free kick was sent straight at the keeper, but the ball bounced out of the keeper's hands, with King running onto it, and Fitton made an amazing save to keep his team ahead.

On the hour mark, Mulvaney crossed the ball into the box, which appeared to connect the hand of a Sleaford defender, but the referee was uninterested by Melton players' protests.

Time was running out for Melton and were unlucky not to be rewarded with a goal when Mikkel Hirst dribbled through three players and whipped his shot towards the bottom right corner, hitting the post. King had a chance to finish the attack on the rebound, but he was unbalanced and shot over the crossbar.

The game spiralled out of control when Rhys Brailsford was fouled by a Sleaford player, resulting in ugly scenes with Sleaford fans getting involved.

Before the restart, defender Sam Beaver received a straight red card, and no Sleaford players were cautioned despite punches thrown by the home side.

Melton Town's next game is against Lincoln United, who are currently top of the league, on Saturday, September 28th at Sign Right Park. (3pm ko)