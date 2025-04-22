Melton Town end season with defeat at play-off contenders Heanor Town

Melton ended the season with a 4-2 defeat at Heanor Town.

Melton Town were beaten 4-2 at Heanor Town on the final day of the season as the hosts missed out on a play-off place.

Heanor were at it from the off showing that they meant business with Jake Alley forced into a good save before the hosts saw a header go just wide.

Then against the run of play and the visitors took the lead. A Fura free-kick was played into the box, Munakandafa headed it across the 6 yard box for King to slot under the keeper.

Heanor continued to press with wave after wave of attack. A mad scramble in the Melton box saw the defence not clear the ball and King from 3 yards out saw his shot blocked on the line.

Another quick break from Melton had Edwards-John dummying past Craddock before letting fly from 20 yards out and seeing the ball shave the post. Heanors bumper crowd were getting restless as Mansfield were losing and their own team fluffing their lines.

The frustration got wor4se as Melton extended their lead just on the half hour when a Fura freekick was floated into the area for Edwards-John who was unmarked to nod into an open net. The pressure was increased with the crowd calling for every dodgy decision and Melton just soaking up the attacks. Just before half-time and a Heanor corner found King unmarked at the back post only for the header to fly over the bar.

Then the hosts were given asome hope deep into stoppage time when a throw-in was headed onto Markelic who slotted the ball into the bottom corner. The second half saw Heanor piling on the pressure and they got their much needed equaliser in the 54th minute.

The ball was played into the area only for Melton to clear it out wide, the ball was swung back in and Sleigh hit a beautiful volley into the centre of the goal. Minutes later and an inswinging corner saw Tyson meet the ball with his head only for it to ricochet off the crossbar.

Then in the 73rd minute Melton's luck ran out when Markelic had a shot that Alley managed to parry out but Sleigh was first to the rebound and his shot deflected off the keeper into the top corner.

The match was effectively over in the 87th minute when Sleigh drove towards the Melton area before picking out Markelic who smashed the ball into the net. Melton kept pushing and into injury time Hayes played a ball through to King who slid in to connect with the ball only for Roberts to make a brave save. The last piece of action had the ball played into the Heanor penalty area where Furas slight touch shaved the far post.

This was probably Melton's best performance in a while and was encouraging for next season whilst Heanor missed out on the Play-offs due to Mansfield winning at Shirebrook.