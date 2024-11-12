Melton Town created more club history as they won 2-1 at Yaxley 2-1 on Saturday afternoon to reach the FA Vase third round for the first time.

Melton will next travel to Clay Cross Town in the Vase final 32 after the draw was made on Monday morning.

The tie will be staged on Saturday, 7th December.

Melton had never been past the first round until this season but defeated Premier Division South side Yaxley thanks to goals from Kairo Edwards-John and Keenan King.

Keenan King (Left) and Kairo Edwards-John (Right) grabbed a goal each to give Melton the victory

Melton had several chances to take the lead early in the game.

Kieran Hayes ran down the by-line and cut the ball across goal, finding Ryan Calver, but Yaxley defender Finlay Henderson was there to clear the danger after just five minutes of play.

Only a few seconds later, Melton took the lead. After dazzling past two Yaxley defenders, Edwards-John fired a shot from the edge of the box that found its way into the top right corner of the goal.

Ten minutes into the match, King shuffled the ball onto his right foot and smashed it down the middle of the goal. But just enough was done by Max Rigby to keep the ball out of the goal.

Shortly before half-time, Edwards-John had a chance to score his second goal of the match from a dangerous free kick position, but his shot hit the sidenetting.

However, five minutes into the second half, Matteo Perkins drove down the left side of the pitch and put the ball in the bottom right corner of the Melton goal to level matters.

But the visitors quickly restored the lead after the equaliser.

Mikkel Hirsts' swinging corner found Damien McCrory's feet, who then passed the ball across goal to King's head, who had the entire goal to aim at.

Melton had a chance to seal the victory late in the game when substitute Will Norcross beat two players and crossed the ball towards Harry Wakefield at the back post, but the ball bounced awkwardly and went out for a goal kick.

The second half was tense and there were few opportunities.

Hopes for the home team deteriorated further when Adrian Bilicz was sent off after a second booking with only a few minutes remaining, leaving Yaxley with just 10men.

Shortly after, goalscorer Perkins was sin-banned for arguing with the referee, leaving Yaxley with nine players at the end of the game.