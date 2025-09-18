Melton Town climb out of the relegation zone with late winner

Melton Town picked up a much-needed win in midweek.

After four defeats in a row Melton produced a great performance to beat Blackstones 2-1.

Melton started the game on the front foot and took the lead in the 10th minute. Freddie Cook went on a 50 yard run through the Blackstones midfield before passing wide to Munakandafa who cut inside Rudman before playing the ball to Wakley, he turned and picked out the top corner of the net. T

he match became a stalemate in midfield with both teams playing some good football. Just after the half hour the visitors had their first shot on target when Rudman turned and passed to Coughlan wide of the six yard box but his strike was well saved by Harrison. The resulting corner found Thorpe unmarked but his volley went over the bar.

Munakandafa had a good effort from 30 yards out which was blocked. Into the second half and Barrett should have done better in the 50th minute when he found himself clear at the back post but failed to control the ball and skied his half volley. Calver was inches from getting onto the end of a Kalis cross after a great run down the touchline. Halway through the second half and Bestwick, Barrett and Rankin had some good interplay before Barrett had a good shot which went inches over the bar.

Then in the 79th minute a Blackstones corner found Thorpe unmarked at the back post where he guided a powerful header past Harrison. 82nd minute and a Cook run saw the ball released to Munakandafa who drove to the by-line before flashing a low pass across the goal where Baker saw his tap-in cleared off the line.

This should have been a warning to the visitors because 3 minutes later and Munakandafa again went on a run down the touchline before sending in a low cross to the back post for young Baker to smash into the net. Blackstones responded immediately when a freekick was flicked on and Coughlan tapped in from 3 yars out but was given offside.

Then the last attack of the match saw Cook intercept a pass and go on a run before finding Wakley whose curling shot need a full length diving save from Ghag. Melton were dominant in the first half with the second half a more even affair but Melton never gave up and were rewarded with a late winner. An all round good performance which pulled them out of the relegation zone. They now have the visit of Clay Cross on Saturday with the hope to continue up the league table.